Missing plane that flew out of Sebastian Aug. 4 found destroyed, pilot dead according to FAA report

SEBASTIAN, Fla — After days of searching, the plane that went missing after departing Sebastian, Fla., Aug. 4 to fly to Marsh Harbor, Bahamas, was found destroyed resulting in a fatality of pilot Christopher Moore, according to an online report by the Federal Aviation Administration on Aug. 8.

Moore left Sebastian for Marsh Harbor at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning and never landed. He was the only person on board the aircraft.

The incident report states that the Bristell aircraft "crashed into the ocean for unknown reasons". The location is listed as Freeport, Bahamas.

WPTV has reached out to the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, the leading agency in the investigation, for more information regarding the incident and has yet to hear back.

On Aug. 6, WPTV spoke with Cameron Hitchcock, a close friend to Moore. Hitchcock and Moore met in 2013 when Moore bought a private plane and had Hitchcock as his pilot.