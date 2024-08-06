Plane flying from Sebastian, Florida, to Bahamas missing since Aug. 4; Coast Guard suspending search

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — The Royal Bahamas Defense Force is stopping the search for a missing plane last seen in Sebastian, Florida, according to the United States Coast Guard.

A friend of the pilot that was flying the now-missing plane confirmed to WPTV it is 59-year-old Christopher Moore from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been missing since Aug. 4. He has a wife, son and daughter.

Chris Moore is pictured below, on left:

Cameron Hitchcock Chris Moore (left) has been missing since Aug. 8 when the plane he was flying disappeared on a flight from Sebastian, Florida to Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.

The plane was supposed to fly to Freeport, Bahamas. A Federal Aviation Administration official said the plane’s last known position was approximately 50 miles northwest of Freeport.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Third Class Nicholas Strasburg said he couldn’t reveal the exact times the plane was supposed to take-off or land, but officials received the report of an overdue aircraft on Sunday morning.

He said Royal Bahamas Defense Force didn’t ask for support from the Coast Guard. Strasburg also said there were no congressional inquires at this time.

Cameron Hitchcock A two-seater plane has been missing since Aug. 8 while en route to the Bahamas from Sebastian, Florida.

Strasburg confirmed only one person was on board a small two-seater airplane. He said two crews from Miami searched around 1,760 square miles but couldn’t find the plane.

“At this time, the search is suspended pending the development of further information,” Strasburg said.

Friends and family are asking anyone flying to and from The Abacos, Bahamas, to keep an eye out for a red and white single engine airplane.