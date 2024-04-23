Man who 'basically brought an entire pharmacy' to hospital arrested after near-fatal overdoses, sheriff says

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers on Monday announced the arrest of a Sebastian man he said was found with 26 grams of cocaine and 46 pills of Alprazolam at a Sebastian hospital.

Flowers said a woman in her 60s was in the intensive care unit at Sebastian River Medical Center receiving treatment for non-drug-related issues when surveillance cameras showed Forrest Smith, 47, walking in and out of her hospital room.

The sheriff said the woman started overdosing early Saturday, and medical staff found Smith overdosing as well.

Flowers said once medical staff was able to resuscitate them, Smith was questioned and told deputies that the patient was his former mother-in-law. Flowers said Smith admitted to providing her with drugs and taking them with her.

"So this guy basically brought an entire pharmacy to the hospital, and he gave her drugs, and he took drugs and they were basically dying at our hospital, and the folks up there brought them back to life," Flowers said. "He is now being charged with delivery of a controlled substance, and we're working with our state attorney's office, basically, to see if we can upgrade those charges and add some additional possession charges as well."

Both were expected to survive.