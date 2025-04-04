Lockdown at Sebastian River High School fuels more concerns about eliminating cellphones at schools

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — WPTV listened to parents about their concerns following a Friday security scare at Sebastian River High School in Indian River County.

School leaders placed the school under a brief lockdown after two students were detained.

WATCH BELOW: Lockdown at Sebastian River HS sparks concerns from parents about possible cellphone ban

All of this comes after WPTV reported on Thursday about a bill making its way through the Florida legislature that would essentially ban cellphones on school campuses.

Reporter Tyler Hatfield heard concerns from parents who said Friday's code red lockdown is another reminder about why they're against a complete ban on cellphones at schools.

Dawn Thornton said her son, a student at Sebastian River High School, called her Friday morning about the lockdown.

"My son never calls me like that," Thornton said. "He never calls scared like that."

The lockdown was initiated after the school district reported that two students were detained for entering a side gate that had been opened by another student.

According to the district, when deputies attempted to detain one of the students, one individual attempted to run while reaching for their waistband.

Hatfield spoke to parent Shelly Broch, who was thankful her daughter had a phone to let her know what was happening.

"My daughter texted me, saying it was a code red, and (she was) in the safest place in the school," Broch said, "which I was thankful for."

However, student accessibility to phones may change as Florida lawmakers debate a bill, HB 949, that would further restrict cellphone use on campus.

Following a 2023 Florida law, wireless devices are not allowed during instructional time at schools, which Thornton said she agrees with.

"Schools are not the place for them to be on talking, texting, none of that," Thornton said.

But HB 949 would expand that ban to any time a student is on school property. It's an idea that parents told WPTV that they didn't like.

"Had this gotten out of hand, how would these kids have called and gotten help?" Thornton said.

"They need to have their phone on them," Broch said. "They need to be able to text you that they're OK."

WPTV went looking for answers from the Indian River County School District, and we're still working on a response.

Some school districts, like Martin County, already ban the use of cellphones at school altogether, and they say it's working.

"Students are talking to each other, especially at lunch," Derek Lowe with the Martin County School District said. "There's been a decrease in cyberbullying instances. It's really been a positive change all around."

While Thornton understands the importance of a focused learning environment, she thinks students can make the right choice when it comes to using their phones while at school.

"They know when they're not supposed to be on it (during class)," Thornton said.