2 students detained at Sebastian River High School, prompting brief lockdown

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Two high school students were detained Friday at Sebastian River High School after they entered a side gate that was opened by another student, according to the school district.

According to a statement from the School District of Indian River County, when deputies attempted to detain one of the students, one individual attempted to flee while reaching for their waistband.

However, law enforcement apprehended both students without incident.

K-9 deputies were deployed to search the area where the students were located, and no contraband was found.

"Both students have been detained, and the situation is now resolved," the school district said.

Officials said as part of their safety protocols, several students evacuated the campus as a precautionary measure and went to a nearby Publix, which serves as a designated off-campus location.

About 35 students, who were unable to return to classrooms during the lockdown, followed the training they received in evacuation drills.

At Publix, officials said the students were met by high school staff members and district administrators, who made sure they were safe until their parents and guardians arrived for pickup.

The school district said the school is safe and normal operations have resumed at the school.