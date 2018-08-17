Juvenile in custody after social media threat to Sebastian River High School

SEBASTIAN, Fla. - The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said Friday a juvenile from Hernando County was taken into custody after a social media threat to Sebastian River High School.

Investigators said the threat to the school occurred around midnight. The nature of the threat was not disclosed by police.

Detectives said they quickly identified a 17-year-old boy in Hernando County as a suspect. The boy is a former Indian River County student, but he had not attended school in the county since 2015.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody with assistance from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges are pending at this time.

The sheriff's office said classes at the school were not impacted Friday.