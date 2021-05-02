Indian River County Sheriff's Office attempting to locate missing woman

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Judith Boston, 55.

She was last seen on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 3 p.m., checking into the Pink Flamingo Cottages located at 11330 US Highway 1 in Sebastian.

No vehicles were seen when she checked in, so it is unknown whether or not she has transportation.

She is 5' 4" tall, weighs 150 lbs., with brown eyes and dark blonde hair.

If you spot Judith Boston, please call Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240 and reference case number 2021-59660.