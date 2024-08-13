Former student detained after entering Sebastian River High School, becoming 'extremely disruptive'

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A former student at Sebastian River High School was taken into custody Tuesday after she gained access to the school.

In a statement sent to parents, Principal Christopher Cummings said the former student entered the school through the front reception entrance after being let in by another student.

Once inside the building, Cummings said the former student proceeded to a teacher's classroom and became "extremely disruptive."

The school district said the teacher promptly notified administration and security and quickly cleared the classroom of all students to ensure their safety.

"Thanks to the swift action of our administration and the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the individual was promptly detained," Cummings said in the statement.

The school district said the former student faces charges of trespassing on school property and disruption of a school function.

Officials said the person who let the former student into the building has been identified. However, it was unclear if they would face any disciplinary action.

"I want to assure you that the safety of our students and staff is our top priority," Cummings said. "We are taking all necessary steps to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future. We are also working closely with law enforcement to address this situation thoroughly."