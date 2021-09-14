Former Sebastian city council members to be sentenced

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Two former Sebastian city council members, who were found guilty of violating Florida's Sunshine Law earlier this year, are scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Damien Gilliams and Pamela Parris were convicted in May by a six-member jury.

Gilliams and Parris were removed from office after a special election last fall.

The former City Council members were accused of holding an illegal meeting during which they voted to remove Mayor Ed Dodd and fire the city manager, city clerk and city attorney.

Florida law requires that all meetings of any state, county or municipal board or commission be open to the public.

After the city's April 22, 2020, public meeting was postponed, Gilliams, Parris and Mauti used their own keys to get inside the locked City Hall building to hold their own meeting.

