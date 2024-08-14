FLIPPING DESKS: Former student 'maliciously interrupted' class at Sebastian River High, arrest report says

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A former student "willfully and maliciously interrupted a class" at Sebastian River High School on Monday, flipping over desks and forcing the teacher to clear students out of the room, according to a newly released arrest report.

Alani Palmer, 21, of Sebastian, is facing charges of trespassing on school grounds and interfering with school administration functions. She remains in the Indian River County Jail as of Wednesday morning.

Sebastian 'EXTREMELY DISRUPTIVE': Former student detained at Sebastian River HS Scott Sutton

Principal Christopher Cummings said Palmer, a former student at Sebastian River High School, was improperly let into the front reception area by another student on Monday, the first day of school.

According to Palmer's arrest report, she had gotten into school "without permission" while classes were in session.

Palmer ended up in classroom where she "began to cause a disturbance, flipping school desks, and the teacher had to remove students from the class," the arrest report stated.

The report added that Palmer "willfully and maliciously interrupted a class."

A school resource officer responded to the classroom, where Palmer was handcuffed. She was booked into the Indian River County Jail at approximately 12:45 p.m. Monday.

School officials said the student who let Palmer into the building has been identified and will face consequences.

"I want to assure you that the safety of our students and staff is our top priority," Cummings said. "We are taking all necessary steps to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future. We are also working closely with law enforcement to address this situation thoroughly."