Body of 93-year-old Sebastian woman found in freezer

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Sebastian police said the body of a 93-year-old woman was found inside a freezer in her garage Thursday.

According to the Sebastian Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Paddock Street after a concerned neighbor called and said she hadn't seen the resident, Marie Hoskins, in a while.

Officers were unable to reach anyone inside the home, so out of concern for Hoskins' well-being, they got a key from a family member and entered the house.

Inside, police said they found Hoskins' 64-year-old daughter, who told officers she hadn't seen her mother in some time.

Police then searched the home and found Hoskins' body inside a large freezer in the garage, according to the police department.

Hoskins' daughter — whose name has not been released — went to the Sebastian Police Department to be questioned by detectives.

The police department is working with the State Attorney's Office and Medical Examiner's Office on the investigation.