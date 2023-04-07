87-year-old pilot killed in small plane crash at Sebastian Municipal Airport

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Police in Sebastian said an 87-year-old man died Friday after the small plane that he was piloting crashed.
The crash occurred just before 2:45 p.m. at Sebastian Municipal Airport.
The pilot was taken to Sebastian River Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
NTSB investigating the April 7 crash of a Piper PA-32-260 airplane near Sebastian, Florida.— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 7, 2023
He was the only person aboard the aircraft, which the National Transportation Safety Board said was a Piper PA-32-260.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.
The victim's name has not been released.
No other details were immediately available.