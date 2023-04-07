87-year-old pilot killed in small plane crash at Sebastian Municipal Airport

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Police in Sebastian said an 87-year-old man died Friday after the small plane that he was piloting crashed.

The crash occurred just before 2:45 p.m. at Sebastian Municipal Airport.

The pilot was taken to Sebastian River Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

NTSB investigating the April 7 crash of a Piper PA-32-260 airplane near Sebastian, Florida. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 7, 2023

He was the only person aboard the aircraft, which the National Transportation Safety Board said was a Piper PA-32-260.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The victim's name has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.