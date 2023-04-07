Watch Now
87-year-old pilot killed in small plane crash at Sebastian Municipal Airport

Police in Sebastian said an 87-year-old man died Friday after the small plane that he was piloting crashed.
Posted at 6:09 PM, Apr 07, 2023
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Police in Sebastian said an 87-year-old man died Friday after the small plane that he was piloting crashed.

The crash occurred just before 2:45 p.m. at Sebastian Municipal Airport.

The pilot was taken to Sebastian River Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

He was the only person aboard the aircraft, which the National Transportation Safety Board said was a Piper PA-32-260.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The victim's name has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

