16-year-old girl dies after falling through roof of abandoned Sebastian building

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl died after she fell through a hole in the roof of an abandoned four-story building last Saturday in Sebastian, deputies said.

According to a new release from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, deputies and fire rescue personnel responded to 9846 Riverside Preserve Drive in Sebastian at about 10:35 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting that the girl had fallen from a concrete structure and was critically injured.

Deputies arrived and found a group of minors along with the critically injured teen on the second floor of the abandoned building.

"The investigation determined the group had been trespassing on the property and was on the roof when the teen fell through a hole in the roof, dropping approximately 29 feet to the floor below," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said one of the minors in the group knew CPR and immediately began life-saving measures.

The 16-year-old was flown to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, where she died from her injuries a short time later.

Detectives are actively investigating the teen's death, but said, "At this time, all evidence indicates this was an accident."

The victim's name has not been released.

"The Indian River County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time. We also want to remind the public, especially parents and teens, of the serious dangers posed by climbing on abandoned structures, and the legal consequences of trespassing on privately owned property," the sheriff's office said.