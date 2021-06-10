Watch
School bus rolls over after being hit by tractor-trailer in Sebastian

18 people were on board the bus when it was hit
Sebastian Police Department
Seventeen people were aboard a school bus when it was hit by a semi in Sebastian, Fla., on June 10, 2021.
Sebastian bus crash on June 10, 2021
Posted at 4:10 PM, Jun 10, 2021
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A school bus from Storm Grove Middle School rolled over after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Sebastian Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of westbound CR 512.

Officials said 18 people, including the driver, were on board the bus when it was hit.

Indian River County Schools said in a tweet that students participating in the Mathletes Camp at SGMS riding route #239 have been in the accident.

Parents whose students were riding in the bus are asked to go to Church of the Cross located at 50 South Wimbrow in Sebastian for reunification.

Traffic is being diverted to South Wimbrow Drive.

The number of people injured in the crash has not yet been determined.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

