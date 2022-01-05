Person in custody after report of shots fired in Indian River County, sheriff's office says

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A person was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Indian River County after a report of shots fired in a neighborhood south of Vero Beach.

According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, there was a report of a shooting that occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. in 2400 block Second Ave. SE.

The sheriff's office previously encouraged residents to remain in their homes during the investigation. Drivers were also asked to avoid the neighborhood.

Just before 1 p.m., sheriff's office spokeswoman Debbie Carson said a person was taken into custody, and no one was injured.

Carson said the scene was cleared but did not offer any further details about the incident.