Watch
NewsRegion Indian River County

Actions

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Vero Beach

The crash shut down US 1 near 11th Street
items.[0].image.alt
Creative Commons 2.0
Andrew Malone
Pedestrian killed in Delray Beach
Posted at 11:29 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 23:55:12-05

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A pedestrian is critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Vero Beach Thursday evening, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash shut down US 1 near 11th Street.

Officials said the pedestrian was crossing the road and was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on US 1.

The patient was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.