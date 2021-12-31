Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A pedestrian is critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Vero Beach Thursday evening, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash shut down US 1 near 11th Street.
Officials said the pedestrian was crossing the road and was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on US 1.
The patient was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Northbound US 1 shutdown— IRCSheriff (@IRCSheriff) December 31, 2021
