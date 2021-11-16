One book banned, others removed from IRC school libraries

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Community concerns over what’s in the shelves at some school libraries have led to the temporary removal of a handful of books in Indian River County, and one book was permanently removed.

Tuesday night, the School District will talk about whether the superintendent should conduct a full assessment of school libraries and media centers.

Jennifer Pippin recently heard a mom in Pennsylvania read aloud a passage from the book All Boys Aren’t Blue at a school board meeting, and it got her attention.

“I said we need to look and see if these books are in our school district,” said Pippin.

The book’s author, George M. Johnson, an LGBTQ activist, describes discovering his sexual identity as an adolescent.

His story received many accolades upon its release last year, but Pippin was dismayed to discover it was in a high school library in Indian River County, one of many books she says is in violation of the state’s pornography statutes.

“We found these books that have incest, pedophilia, sexually explicit pictures, sexually explicit text,” said Pippin.

Her group, Moms For Liberty, brought a list of books to the attention of the school district.

“We’re not burning books. We’re following the state statutes that were written to protect children.”

In a recent Facebook post, School Superintendent Dr. David Moore said a group of 28 books have been removed from circulation while a formal review is being done.

All Boys Aren’t Blue was removed permanently.

Community activist Michael Marsh says everyone can agree that there shouldn’t be pornography in schools.. but some of the books in question aren’t new.

“Why is there a problem now? When did they enter the school district. These books didn’t come in yesterday. These books have been here. But now all of a sudden ‘ooh books scary,’ said Marsh.

Pippin says she has two teens in the school system and adds her kids have not been exposed to anything inappropriate at school. She hopes it stays that way.

“If adults want their children to read this, they can order them from Amazon, Barnes and Noble. I know they’re in the public library a lot of these titles,” said Marsh.

“We brought it to the attention of the school district, the superintendent. So at what point is enough enough?” asked Marsh.

A district spokeswoman tells us the removed book had never been checked out from Vero Beach High School.

No word when the fates of the other books will be decided, but before any are returned, they’ll have to be approved by the district media center specialist and the school principal.