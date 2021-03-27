Man wanted in Oklahoma arrested in Indian River County

Detectives with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man wanted in Oklahoma since 2019.

On Friday, detectives with the Fugitive Apprehension Unit received a tip from the United States Marshals Service about a man who was wanted out of Tulsa County, Oklahoma living in Indian River County.

Pau Than Tuang, 27, was wanted for 1 count of forcible sodomy as well as 4 counts of lewd molestation.

Detectives located a vehicle that Pau was thought to be driving and after several hours of surveillance, detectives saw Pau get into the vehicle.

He was stopped and taken into custody without incident.

Detectives say he provided a false name when questioned.

Pau is being held at the Indian River County Jail on $375,000 bond.