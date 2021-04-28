Jillian Anne Roberts: Missing Indian River County woman located, deputies say

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Indian River County deputies said Jillian Anne Roberts has been located.

EARLIER STORY:

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman they say was last seen in the county Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, Jillian Anne Roberts, 21, was seen driving in Brantley County, Georgia before she was reported missing. Her vehicle is described as a 2-door white 2014 Hyundai Genesis with Florida tag QTRY36.

Local authorities said they assisted Roberts with a flat tire and she said she was heading to Deland.

She is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing 182 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone who knows Jillian Anne Roberts' whereabouts is asked to contact Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240 regarding case number 21-58286.