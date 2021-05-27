IRC providing one-time grant to eligible small businesses

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Help is on the way for businesses in Indian River County.

The county is providing one-time grants of up to $10,000 to eligible independently or locally-owned for-profit small businesses located and operating in Indian River County that were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant is limited to one application per business, including businesses with multiple locations within Indian River County.

Businesses that have previously received CARES Act grant funding from the County, or from the City of Sebastian, are not eligible to apply.

Eligible small businesses must have 25 or fewer employees.

The funds are meant to cover operating costs after March 3, 2021.

Applications will be accepted and processed until the funds are exhausted.

For more information and to apply, click here.