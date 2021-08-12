Indian River State College, other universities hosting vaccine clinics for students

The start of the fall semester is just days away and many local colleges and universities are stepping up efforts to ensure students have access to COVID-19` vaccines.

On Tuesday, Indian River State College will hold its third vaccine clinic series to offer Pfizer vaccines to students, faculty, staff and their relatives.

The vaccines will be available at the Health and Wellness Center, Building U, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Since March, the college has been able to vaccinate more than 100 people. Dr. Patti Corey-Souza, Director of Student Health Services, said her goal is to get as many shots into arms as possible and make it convenient for everyone on campus.

"I think that we all have become very well versed in washing our hands and maintaining social distance, but it's that vaccine that is the ultimate level of protection for our students and for our employees."

Second doses will be distributed on September 2, 2021, also from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Florida Atlantic University is also working to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Associate Vice President for Media Relations, Joshua Glanzer said there are a number of plans in the works to encourage vaccines and increase access to testing.

Palm Beach State College says its continuing to partner with the Health Care District of Palm Beach County and the Department of health to offer vaccines on campus throughout the year.