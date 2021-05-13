Indian River County school district investigating teacher after video shows abuse of reptile

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A teacher in Indian River County is being investigated after a video posted on YouTube shows a lizard being shot out of a tube at a school.

The video, which was posted Thursday, shows the teacher and another person use what appears to be a metal rod to stuff the reptile into the tube.

The lizard is then launched through a metal pipe using compressed air.

"Witnesses say the thrust from the compressed air combined with the impact of the concrete caused the animal to die," the person who posted the video wrote.

The school district released the following statement Thursday on the matter: