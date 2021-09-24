Watch
NewsRegion Indian River County

Actions

Indian River County opening new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

items.[0].videoTitle
The Florida Department of Health in Indian River County is expanding access to COVID-19 testing.
Posted at 7:34 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 07:34:47-04

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Indian River County is expanding access to COVID-19 testing.

A free drive-thru site has opened in Vero Beach to help keep up with the demand.

The site is located at the county’s IG Recreation Center and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

The address is 1590 9th Street SW, Vero Beach, FL 32962.

The site offers PCR Tests and results will be available within 24- 48 hours.

Appointments aren’t necessary, but can be made by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.