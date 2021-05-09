Watch
Indian River County Corrections Deputy fired after domestic violence arrest

Posted at 3:26 PM, May 09, 2021
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — An Indian River County Corrections Deputy has been fired after being arrested by Port St. Lucie police last night for domestic violence battery involving alcohol.

According to Sheriff Eric Flowers, former Corporal Chris Swindell was arrested overnight.

"This is not his first incident involving alcohol. Before I took office he had another incident that landed in internal affairs. (It was) investigated and he received a suspension for that," Sheriff Flowers said. "I did meet with him upon taking office and we had a serious discussion. You know, this is it, this is the end of the line. And he assured me he was committed to our agency. Unfortunately he just didn't follow through with his end of the bargain."

Swindell was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail Sunday morning.

Within hours of being notified of the arrest, Sheriff Flowers terminated Swindell.

