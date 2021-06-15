Indian River County commissioners to discuss tighter abortion regulations

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Tighter abortion regulations have been proposed in the Treasure Coast.

Indian River County commissioners are scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss a proposal banning abortions past 20 weeks.

Pro-life supporters of the proposal will be asking commissioners to sponsor the ordinance with a vote.

A change.org petition supporting this Safe Harbor ordinance has gathered nearly 1,000 signatures ahead of the scheduled meeting.

According to state law, abortions are allowed up to 24 weeks into a pregnancy with late term exceptions made in emergency cases.

The proposal would also require clinics in the county to provide women seeking to terminate a pregnancy with more information on possible alternatives and health effects despite the risk of in-clinic abortions being extremely low and similar to other gynecological procedures that take place in doctor's offices every day.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. There are four different members of the public on the agenda scheduled to speak in support of the ordnance.