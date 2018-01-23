I-95 northbound crash kills person in Fellsmere, blocks all lanes

FELLSMERE, Fla. - Fellsmere police said a person was killed in a five-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 northbound.

The wreck was reported around 6:50 a.m. just north of the Fellsmere Road exit, blocking all northbound lanes.

Florida High Patrol said traffic is being diverted from Interstate 95 at 156 exit.

Pictures tweeted by police show one vehicle was engulfed by flames.

Drivers can follow bypass signs through Fellsmere and return to Interstate 95 at Malabar Road in Palm Bay.

The cause of the wreck has not been released.