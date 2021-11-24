Watch
Foul play suspected in disappearance of John Spencer

Deputies say Vero Lakes Estates man last seen Tuesday on 95th Avenue
Indian River County Sheriff's Office
John Robert Spencer
Posted at 10:35 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 10:35:08-05

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a Vero Lakes Estates man, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

John Spencer, 41, was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 8600 block of 95th Avenue, where his vehicle was located, deputies said.

Authorities were conducting a massive search for Spencer by air and land Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information as to Spencer's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 772-978-6188 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

