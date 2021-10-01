Watch
Fall festival kicks off at Indian River County farm

Countryside Family Farms hosts variety of events in October
Posted at 5:12 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 05:12:02-04

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Fall is here, and that means festivals and corn mazes.

Countryside Family Farms in Indian River County has plenty of family-fun events scheduled for October.

They are hosting a Fall Festival & Maze every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the month.

Events include a corn maze, zip line, a pumpkin patch and lots of tasty food.

Countryside Family Farms is located at 6325 81st St. near Vero Beach.

Purchase tickets online through Oct. 30 for $12.95 and save $3 off the gate admission price.

