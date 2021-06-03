Deputies investigating after shots fired at Vero Beach apartment complex

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after they say multiple shots were fired inside an apartment complex in Vero Beach Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Palms at Vero Beach apartment complex located in the 1200 block of 4th Terrace.

According to the sheriff's office, the shots were fired inside an occupied unit.

Officials said the rounds went through the closed front door, a kitchen wall and cupboard, and through a window.

Investigators are collecting suspect information but said this is an isolated incident and there is no known danger to the general public.

No more information was immediately available.

