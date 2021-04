VERO BEACH, Fla. — All lanes of US 1 are shut down at 65th Street in Vero Beach following a deadly crash, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m., officials said.

Traffic is being diverted to Old Dixie Highway.

Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene of the crash and the sheriff's office is assisting with traffic.

No more information was immediately available.