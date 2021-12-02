Watch
Candace Marie Bouthiller: Deputies searching for missing woman in Indian River County

Posted at 3:50 PM, Dec 02, 2021
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing woman.

According to the sheriff's office, Candace Marie Bouthiller, 38, was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 1, and was last heard from Thursday, Dec. 2 at 4:07 a.m.

Bouthiller was last seen wearing a top, black leggings and multi-colored Nike shoes.

She has blonde hair and it's half-shaved on the right side, deputies said.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Candace Marie Bouthiller is urged to contact Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240; regarding case number 2021-154838.

