INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is treating as a homicide a body that was discovered in a canal Friday afternoon.

Deputies were called out the area of 28th Avenue near 41st Street when someone reported a “creepy amount” of buzzards in the neighborhood. They discovered a body in the water of the nearby canal.

The Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and the Medical Examiner’s Office were called to the scene.

Detectives are now working to identify the body.