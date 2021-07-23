Watch
NewsRegion Indian River County

Actions

'Creepy amount' of buzzards leads to discovery of body in canal

Deputies discover body in water near 28th Avenue, 41st Street
items.[0].image.alt
Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Indian River County Sheriff's Office detectives investigate after a body was found in a canal near 28th Avenue and 41st Street.
Indian River County deputies investigate body found in canal, July 23, 2021
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 19:07:06-04

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A "creepy amount" of buzzards in an Indian River County neighborhood led to the discovery of a body in a canal Friday afternoon, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The body was found in a canal near 28th Avenue and 41st Street.

Deputies were called to the area after someone reported a swarm of buzzards. When deputies arrived, they found the body in the water nearby.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide "until such time as the evidence proves otherwise."

The identity of the victim hasn't been determined.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.