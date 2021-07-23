'Creepy amount' of buzzards leads to discovery of body in canal

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A "creepy amount" of buzzards in an Indian River County neighborhood led to the discovery of a body in a canal Friday afternoon, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The body was found in a canal near 28th Avenue and 41st Street.

Deputies were called to the area after someone reported a swarm of buzzards. When deputies arrived, they found the body in the water nearby.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide "until such time as the evidence proves otherwise."

The identity of the victim hasn't been determined.