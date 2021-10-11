Woman shot outside nightclub near Lake Worth Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot outside a nightclub near Lake Worth Beach overnight, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Spokesman Teri Barbera said the shooting occurred at the "Level E Lounge" located in the 2400 block of 10th Ave N.

Officials said as the club was closing, there was a disturbance in the parking lot. Shots were fired, and the woman was struck by gunfire.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she is in serious but stable condition.

Barbera said the victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

WPTV Investigators collect evidence after a shooting outside the Level E Lounge near Lake Worth Beach on Oct. 11, 2021.

Investigators said all of the witnesses at the scene are being uncooperative and not providing very many details about the incident.

There sheriff's office has not released any information describing the shooter.