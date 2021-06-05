Yeam Solis Quinones: Deputies searching for missing teen in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing 18-year-old they say could be in trouble.
Yeam Solis Quinones has been missing since May 31, officials said.
He was last seen in West Palm Beach.
Anyone who knows about Yeam's whereabouts is urged to contact PBSO.
Has anyone seen Yeam Solis Quinones? He’s been missing since May 31st and he could be in trouble. Last seen in West Palm Beach. If anybody knows where he is please let us know. RT to help find him. pic.twitter.com/idQ7GNJpJb— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 5, 2021