Yeam Solis Quinones: Deputies searching for missing teen in West Palm Beach

He was last seen in West Palm Beach May 31
Posted at 9:23 PM, Jun 04, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing 18-year-old they say could be in trouble.

Yeam Solis Quinones has been missing since May 31, officials said.

He was last seen in West Palm Beach.

Anyone who knows about Yeam's whereabouts is urged to contact PBSO.

