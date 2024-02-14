WPTV celebrates Black History Month with art and music

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV's Diversity Committee hosted a Black History Month celebration to showcase African Americans and the arts, in addition to what makes South Florida such a special place to live.

During the month of February, the committee showcased the artwork of Lupe Lawrence, Andy Hollimon, Anthony Burks, Crystal Bacchus and Caron Bowman.

The artists transformed one of the station's production studio into an art gallery for employees with various types of art work from paintings to handheld items like coasters and journals.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Black History Month

Colleen Longazel/WPTV Mickey Smith Jr. performs at WPTV on Feb. 9, 2024.

Employees also enjoyed the sounds of saxophonist, educator and Grammy-award winner Mickey Smith Jr. Smith is also an author and motivational keynote speaker and has a children’s book called “The Adventures of Little Mickey.”



At WPTV, we are committed to equity, diversity and inclusion.

To check out a list of Black History Month celebrations happening in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, click here.