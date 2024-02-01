Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast hosting celebrations in honor of Black History Month

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Numerous cities in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are honoring the contributions that African Americans have made throughout history, with a variety of celebrations and activities for Black History Month.



Black Art Matters in Downtown West Palm Beach

City Zen Garden, 400 Datura St., West Palm Beach, FL

Every Thursday, Feb. 1- Feb. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy a free showcase of young talented black artists amplifying their voices in our community.

For a list of artists or to register, click here.

For a complete list of events for adults and children happening in Downtown West Palm Beach, click here.

Black History Month at Mandel Public Library

Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, FL

Feb. 2 - 28

In honor of Black History Month, the City of West Palm Beach is hosting a series of events at Mandel Public Libraryfor children and adults to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and contributions of African Americans.

For the full schedule, click here.

To register for any of these events, or for more information, please visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call the Mandel Public Library at (561) 868-7703.

Panel Discussion - Inventing Beauty: The 18th African American Film Festival

The Square, 700 South Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL

Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Join Terri Francis, author, curator and film scholar, along with Imani Warren, producer and screenwriter, as they explore the themes of race, beauty and black history throughout film. This event is free and open to the public.

Free to RSVP. VIP tickets $20.

Click here to attend.

Delray Beach Black History Month Parade

Northwest First Avenue and West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL

Feb. 3 at noon

Take part in the Roots Cultural Festival's 2nd Annual Black History Parade & Celebration. The parade route begins on NW 1st Avenue and goes along W. Atlantic Avenue to NW 10th Avenue. After the parade join the celebration happening at Pompey Park.

For more information, call 561-329-7105.

City of Delray Beach Roots Cultural Festival's 2nd Annual Black History Parade & Celebration on Feb. 3, 2024 in Delray Beach, Fla.



Black History Month Celebration at the Square

The Square, 700 South Rosemary Avenue in West Palm Beach, FL

Feb. 3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit The Square for a full schedule of enlightening events focusing on the impact of African American culture on the arts, education and entrepreneurship in partnership with Rohi’s Readery. Guests can enjoy a celebrity book reading and workshops led by Erica Squire, Brian Knowles and Dr. Nightengale-Lee. Attendees are also welcome to participate in immersive art and gardening activities, as well as a vendor market highlighting black-owned businesses. All events are free and open to the public.

For more information, click here.

Black History Month Shades of Strokes

Rohi's Readery, 700 South Rosemary Ave. St. #130, West Palm Beach, FL

Feb. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A Black queer paint and sip led by local artist Deon C. Jefferson. Paint portraits of Black LGBTQIA+ historical icons. Refreshments and materials will be provided. This free event is open to guests ages 21+.

To register, click here.

Eventbrite Shades N Strokes will be held at Rohi's Readery in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Feb. 3, 2024.

Black Excellence Under The Stars

100 block of NW 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL

Feb. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Enjoy live music, food and drink tasting and an awards presentation hosted by KOP Mentoring Network with sounds by J Sharp Band

General admission $50. VIP $100.

VIP includes above plus swag bag, reserved seat, and artist meet and greet at the Spady.

For more information, click here.

Black History Month Leaders Forum

Wellington Community Center, 12150 Forest Hill Boulevard

Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

This free event will feature prominent black leaders from both the Wellington and Palm Beach County communities.

The Forum will provide an opportunity for attendees to engage with these leaders, ask questions and build meaningful relationships. The event will also provide a platform for attendees to learn from each other’s experiences and successes. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, click here.

Documentary Film: Zora Neale Hurston: Heart with Room for Every Joy

St. Paul’s Parish Hall, 188 South Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL

Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

This illuminating biography of Zora Neale Hurston is a compelling story of a free spirit who achieved national prominence yet died in obscurity and examines the rich legacy of her writings.

Special VIP host will open the evening and facilitate a Q&A. Free parking. Refreshments will be served.

Tickets $5.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Youth Art Awareness Festival

Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, 170 NW 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL

Feb. 16 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To inspire and educate youth about Black History. Live band, singing, dancing, spoken word, solo instrument skits and more.

For more information, click here https://bhyaaf.net/

Black History Month Mini-Fest :"Our Life and Love" — A New Era of Inclusion

Majestic 7, 407 Northwood Road West Palm Beach, FL

Feb. 17 from noon to 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a day of family fun with art creation and international music to celebrate art and culture. This event includes a family art creation workshop, discussion about public art and self inclusion and international music from Africa to the Americas.

Complementary admission and donations are welcomed.

Click here for more information.

Highwaymen Heritage Trail Festival

435 N. 7th Street, Fort Pierce, FL

Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please join the community in celebrating the City of Fort Pierce's historic arts culture.

For more information, call 772-467-3161

Click here for more about the Highway Heritage Trail Festival.

HISTORY REVEALED series: FOR LOVE and LEGACY , FREDRIKA NEWTON and DANA KING, artist

The Gifford Historical Museum, 2880 45th St, Vero Beach, FL

Feb 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy a 20 minute award-winning documentary and discussion with Fredrika Newton, widower of Black Panther co-founder, Huey Newton and classical figurative sculptor, Dana King.

Click here for more information.

MOVED: A Celebration of Black History and Culture Through Dance

The Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL

Feb. 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Enjoy a full day of dance featuring local, out of region and state teaching artists. From masterclasses to workshops, to talks and performances and evening concert. All of this is motivated by Black History month and the celebration of the Africanist presence within dance, culture and society. Tickets $25 for full day pass. $20 for single class/workshop. $20 for concert-only admission.

To register, click here.

Food, Arts & Music (FAM) Fest

Whispering Pines Park Racket and Paddle Center, 800 S.W. Darwin Blvd. Port St. Lucie, FL

Feb. 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Join us for an unforgettable celebration of Black culture at FAM Fest, an exciting family-friendly event that brings together the best of food, art and music. This event free for all ages.

Click here for more information.

City of Port St. Lucie FAM Fest at Whispering Pines Park in Port St. Lucie, Fla. on Feb. 24, 2024.

Art & Jazz on the Avenue in Downtown Delray Beach

The SET, West Atlantic Avenue between Northwest Third Avenue to Northwest Sixth Avenue

Feb. 28 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The February Art & Jazz on the Avenue will honor Black History Month by highlighting both the history of Delray Beach and today’s local businesses with art vendors, kids zone and live mural artists showcasing their talent.

Click here for more information.

Outdoor Movie: Summer of Soul

Delray Beach Historical Society Campus, 3 NE 1st Street, Delray Beach

Feb. 29 at 6 p.m.

In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary—part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion.

Non-members $8. Members free.

Refreshments for sale. Free popcorn.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Many gatherings are subject to change, including cancellations. Be sure to call ahead before attending.

To add an event to this listing, email aja.dorsainvil@wptv.com.