World War II veterans fly back to Normandy ahead of 80th D-Day anniversary

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Thursday morning, two very special World War II veterans left Palm Beach International Airport for a big trip.

Raymond (Ray) Glansberg and Sydney (Sid) Edson began their journey back to Normandy, France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Both veterans stopped to talk to WPTV about what they remember from June 1944 and why they are headed back.

“A lot of floating bodies, a lot of blood on the water," Glansberg said.

“I'm looking forward to the trip. I'm basically going to pay my respects for all my comrades that didn't make it," Edson said.

The American Airlines gate was decorated in red, white, and blue in honor of the two veterans who met right before the plane took off.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was waiting on the tarmac to give them a water cannon salute as they made their way back to Normandy.

"My work was up above. And as I passed by as we were on a mission and I had a chance to look out, I saw nothing but ships in the sea," Edson said. "I saw millions of Americans on the beaches and I said to myself, by golly, these guys really are going to go through hell."

The 80th anniversary of D-Day is Thursday, June 6.