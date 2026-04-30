WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friends of Woodlawn, a non-profit planning to revitalize the historic cemetery, abandoned its event space proposal following fierce opposition from families with loved ones buried there.

The announcement came Wednesday night at the first of several planned community meetings at Woodlawn Cemetery in West Palm Beach, where dozens of relatives gathered to push back against the proposal.

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Woodlawn Cemetery event space plan dropped after community backlash in West Palm Beach

Friends of Woodlawn had been developing a plan to beautify the historic cemetery, which included more shade trees, improved pedestrian and vehicle access, and an event space on the property. It was that last element that drew sharp criticism from families.

Susan Salisbury, who has 14 family members buried at Woodlawn, said the city needs to do more to care for the cemetery. But for her and many others at Wednesday's meeting, the event space crossed a line.

"I think it's very disrespectful for these people who want to do these things to even consider having an event in my mother's grave," Salisbury said.

Frustration at the meeting extended beyond the event space proposal itself. Many attendees said they only learned of the plans after seeing news coverage, and they directed that anger at the non-profit.

"It's your job to communicate," one attendee said.

"This is sacred space," another said.

Friends of Woodlawn acknowledged the criticism.

"We regret the way that the news about this restoration project was shared," a representative said.

"We now recognize that this was a mistake, and we want to move forward with our community at the heart of this project," the representative said.

The non-profit said it will now focus entirely on beautification efforts, including more shade, plants, and improved walkability and drivability throughout the property.

Even with the event space off the table, community members are not fully satisfied. Many are calling for a formal role in shaping the cemetery's future and want the city to take greater responsibility for its upkeep.

Margie Yansura said the city, which owns the cemetery, should be doing more.

"I want the City of West Palm Beach, which owns the cemetery, to take a greater interest and spend some of this increased tax money we're getting from all of these high-rise condos to take better care of the cemetery, perhaps put in a few more trees and benches, but something that our city can afford to maintain," Yansura said.

WPTV

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