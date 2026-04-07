Families raise concerns over plan to transform historic West Palm Beach cemetery into a mixed-use park

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Woodlawn Cemetery, over 100 years old, located just south of the ever-growing downtown West Palm Beach, has long been considered a sacred site.

WATCH BELOW: 'To me, honestly, it would be a desecration of sacred space,' Joette Stambaugh Keen tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Woodlawn Cemetery could become park used for entertainment

The cemetery is steeped in history through its stone arches carved with the phrase reflecting on mortality that reads: “That which is as universal as death must be a blessing.”

But now, after more than a century surrounded by development, it has become the next target for a revitalization effort.

Concerns are growing among people with relatives buried at a cemetery as the revitalization project could transform the site into a mixed-use park complete with art and entertainment spaces, according to the project website.

Plans by the non profit Friends of Woodlawn include planting trees, improving walkways, and adding spaces for arts, small-scale music performances, and more.

For many families, these proposals stir deep concerns.

WPTV Archer Barry has ancestors dating back to 1895 who are buried at Woodlawn Cemetery.

“None of us want our family members to have people dancing on their graves,” said Joette Stambaugh Keen, who has a plot reserved at the cemetery alongside four generations of family. “It’s extremely meaningful. To me, honestly, it would be a desecration of sacred space."

She said she only recently learned about the project after seeing pictures online.

“There are a lot of people that honestly just haven’t known about this, I just found out about it," said Keen.

She's not alone, the discovery prompted about 20 people with ties to the cemetery to come together and push for answers.

Archer Barry, whose ancestors dating back to 1895 are buried at Woodlawn, echoed those concerns.

“It was a shock,” Barry said when asked about the project. “I mean the city needs to improve it, I’m not against improvement, I just want transparency.”

WPTV pushed project officials for answers and Kara Renne, executive director of Reimagine Woodlawn, told us they plan to contact relatives and offered assurances in a statement:

The Friends of Woodlawn organization is working hand in hand with city staff to respectfully enhance this important historic, sacred site without any disturbance to those laid to rest there which includes many of the city’s most beloved, courageous early pioneers. In order to avoid additional erroneous assumptions about the goal of the vision to beautify Woodlawn Cemetery, Friends of Woodlawn will share the full vision first with families that have been in touch with us and then meet with all relevant community groups before we submit the plan back to city staff for a full review. Public comment will be most welcome. Every aspect of our plan is designed to honor those buried at Woodlawn through nature-based beautification that includes planting many more trees, and improve access so our city's growing population can be more aware of its rich history.

The cemetery sits on city-owned land, a spokesperson told WPTV they're engaging in talks with the nonprofit but that no formal partnership has been established for the project.

They issued this statement:

"At this time, discussions surrounding the revitalization of Woodlawn Cemetery are still in the early stages with the nonprofit leading the proposal. Conversations are ongoing, and while there is shared interest in exploring what this opportunity could become, no formal partnership has been established.”

When asked about the personal significance of the cemetery, Keen replied, “Oh, it means a lot.”

“We want respect for the people that are buried there,” Barry added.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.