Woman wanted for cashing fraudulent check in West Palm Beach

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are looking to identify a woman suspected of cashing a fraudulent check.
Posted at 3:07 PM, Jun 02, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are looking to identify a woman suspected of cashing a fraudulent check.

The unknown woman entered the iThink Financial bank in the 2900 block of N. Military Trail in West Palm Beach on April 29, 2022.

She cashed a fraudulent check using the victim's personal information.

If you can identify her and/or provide any details on her whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. You can remain anonymous if you wish.

