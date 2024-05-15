Woman jumps from burning vehicle on I-95, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A woman is currently recovering after jumping out of her vehicle that was engulfed in flames on Monday, West Palm Beach Police says.

Witnesses told officers that the Jeep was traveling about 35 miles per hour on northbound I-95 between Forrest Hill Boulevard and Southern Boulevard when it caught fire. She was said to have rolled into the inside lane.

Police say the car crashed into a cement barrier and burst into flames.

West Palm Beach spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV that the woman was alert and awake when officers responded, but she was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue, Florida Highway Patrol and the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

