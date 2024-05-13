Bystanders rescue driver from car fire on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Several brave bystanders rescued a man after his car erupted in flames on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach on Saturday night.

In a social media post at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said four vehicles were involved in a crash on I-95 northbound, north of Atlantic Avenue.

"One of the vehicles caught fire and several bystanders pulled the driver out the vehicle," Delray Beach Fire Rescue said in the post.

Paramedics took the driver of car to the hospital as a trauma alert.