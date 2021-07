WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A woman was shot in the chest Monday morning in West Palm Beach, according to police.

Officials said officers responded to the 1000 block of Ninth Street just after 11:45 a.m.

Police arrived and found the woman with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional information is available.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department if they can help in the case.