Winter storm, COVID-19 causing travel mess nationwide

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A winter storm in the northeast is making a bad situation worse for airlines with more than 2,000 cancellations and even more delays.

The FAA was forced to issue a ground stop at D.C.-area airports just after 3 p.m. Monday as crews cleared snow and ice from runways.

For many travelers at Palm Beach International Airport, going home was not easy, as Joe from Philadelphia found out.

"They should have acknowledged what time it going to leave," Joe said.

Instead he found out when he got here his flight was delayed

"I checked my phone at least five times before I came here and it said one time and I just walked in, in front of you we both looked, and it said delayed," Joe said.

Winter weather in cities like Philadelphia, Washington, and Baltimore seemed to collide with the effects of the omicron surge affecting crews and throwing flight schedules into confusion.

Kirk from Chicago had his flight canceled and was told he can’t rebook until Sunday.

His sons, not as patient, were heading to Fort Lauderdale to try and catch a flight.

The number of canceled flights all over the country seems to show no signs of slowing down as holiday travelers are ready to be done with the holidays and go home.

Willis Orlando from Scott's Cheap Flights filled us in on what’s going on.

"We now have pilots, cabin crew, other staffers calling out en masse. And when we have demand so high, 30 million Americans traveled between December 20 and today, huge demand, there is no wiggle room. They don’t have the pilots or cabin crews to fly those flights," Orlando said.