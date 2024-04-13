Watch Now
Why more than 100 men, women 'Walked the Talk'

Event in West Palm Beach raised more than $35,000 for epilepsy assistance and awareness
Posted at 12:05 PM, Apr 13, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — About 130 walkers laced up their shoes and strolled through Howard Park in West Palm Beach on Saturday morning.

This is the ninth year of the Walk the Talk for Epilepsy in Palm Beach County.

The event raised more than $35,000 to help individuals and families with the neurological condition that affects more than a half million Floridians. That's the most of any state.

The Epilepsy Alliance of Florida serves as the lead advocate for people with seizures.

WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman emceed the event.

