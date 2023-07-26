Who killed Jordan Foreman in 2013?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department is working to solve a decade-old homicide.

"Aug. 15, 2013, around 5:53 (a.m.), our officers responded to the 500 block of 38th Street for a shots fired call," Detective Aaron Sam said.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found Jordan Foreman dead, just off the roadway. He had been shot several times.

Sam said at the time of Foreman's shooting, people heard the shots but weren't outside at the time. He said the investigation eventually went cold.

James Bailey/WPTV Detective Aaron Sam is trying to solve the 2013 fatal shooting of Jordan Foreman, Sam tells WPTV outside the West Palm Beach Police Department, July 26, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

"At that time, we followed all our leads that we could go with and, you know, you can only take it so far and it goes back on the shelf, you know, until another lead goes in," Sam said. "We don't have a dedicated cold case unit."

Next month marks the 10-year anniversary of Foreman's death.

"There's the old saying that, you know, 'Everybody wants closure' and, in this case, upon speaking to the mom, I think she put it the best: There will never be closure because you can't bring her son back," Sam said. "So, then you try to do the justice."