West Palm Beach woman wins $5 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 50-year-old West Palm Beach woman recently became a multi-millionaire.

Florida Lottery officials announced Monday that Maria Lopez-Uriostegui of West Palm Beach claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game

Lopez-Uriostegui chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Officials said Lopez-Uriostegui purchased her winning ticket from a Marathon Food Mart, located at 2701 Lake Avenue, in West Palm Beach. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning $5 million playing this $20 game is 1-in-2,362,500.