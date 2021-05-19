Watch
West Palm Beach woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Dorothy McBride takes lump-sum payment of $880K
Florida Lottery
Posted at 2:38 PM, May 19, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach woman is a whole lot richer after winning $1 million playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that Dorothy McBride, 42, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME game.

Officials said McBride chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

McBride purchased her winning ticket from the 7 Days Food Mart, located at 650 Royal Palm Beach Blvd., in Royal Palm Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-1,925,599.

