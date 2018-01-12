West Palm Beach woman charged with attempted murder after shots fired into apartment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after investigators said she fired multiple shots into a West Palm Beach apartment on Jan. 3.

West Palm Beach police arrested Shakendra Katrell, 24, Thursday night in connection with the shooting.

Investigators said Katrell fired at least three 9mm rounds at an apartment located in the 5500 block of Haverhill Rd. Police said two rounds penetrated the living room of the home.

A mother and her 2-year-old daughter were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting but were not hurt. Police said the toddler was "shaking profusely and crying" when they arrived to investigate.

The mother said she had just returned home with her daughter and starting eating dinner when the shots were fired into their home.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting.